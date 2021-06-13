Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.