The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 105. A 75-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
