Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.