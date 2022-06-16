Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

