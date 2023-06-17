The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
