Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
