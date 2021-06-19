Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.