 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News