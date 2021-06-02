Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
