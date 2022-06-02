Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
