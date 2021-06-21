 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News