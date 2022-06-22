The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot and humid conditions across central and southern Illinois today. A cold front will bring some relief for tomorrow, but it also could trigger a couple of severe storms. Full details here.
It will be hot this afternoon, but the humidity will not be bad. Both temperatures and humidity are going up for Tuesday though. See what it's going to feel like in our latest forecast.
Watch now: No relief from the heat, exceptionally hot temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday as well
The heat wave continues across central and southern Illinois. Not only are high temperatures going to be near record levels, but the humidity is going to stay high. Here's how hot it's going to feel.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
While a couple of severe storms are possible in central Illinois Monday, the bigger story is the heat wave that will last through Wednesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 d…