 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News