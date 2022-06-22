Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.