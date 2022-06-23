Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.