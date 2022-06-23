The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will work across central and southern Illinois during the afternoon and early evening today. Find out when our best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast.
Hot and humid conditions across central and southern Illinois today. A cold front will bring some relief for tomorrow, but it also could trigger a couple of severe storms. Full details here.
It will be hot this afternoon, but the humidity will not be bad. Both temperatures and humidity are going up for Tuesday though. See what it's going to feel like in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
This evening in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high te…
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …