Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will work across central and southern Illinois during the afternoon and early evening today. Find out when our best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast.
Hot and humid conditions across central and southern Illinois today. A cold front will bring some relief for tomorrow, but it also could trigger a couple of severe storms. Full details here.
It will be hot this afternoon, but the humidity will not be bad. Both temperatures and humidity are going up for Tuesday though. See what it's going to feel like in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Slightly cooler across central and southern Illinois today, small rain chance returns for Friday
Temperatures won't be much cooler Thursday compared to Wednesday, but the humidity will be a lot lower. Dry through tonight, but rain will try and make a comeback for Friday. Here's what to expect.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it …
This evening in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high te…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 d…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.