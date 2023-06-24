Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. E…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We w…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…