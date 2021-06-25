The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
