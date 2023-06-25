The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.