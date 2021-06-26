The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
