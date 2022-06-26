 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

