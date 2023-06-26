The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.