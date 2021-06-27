Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
