Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

Local Weather

