Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North.