Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from SUN 11:09 PM CDT until MON 2:00 AM CDT.