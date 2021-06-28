The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from SUN 11:09 PM CDT until MON 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
Coles County is already rainier than average for June, and more rain is in the forecast through Friday, said Eastern Illinois University weather center climatologist Cameron Craig.
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 1…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Rain is expected fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 53% cha…