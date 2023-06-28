The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.