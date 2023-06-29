Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…