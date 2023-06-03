Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.