Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
