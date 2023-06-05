Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees …
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll se…