Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mattoon. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
