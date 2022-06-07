 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

