Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.