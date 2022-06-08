Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
All rain will exit early this morning, but cloud cover will try and linger in parts of the state this afternoon. Comfortable temperatures, but getting warmer for Friday. Here's the full report.
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
Watch now: Rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
With a cold front slowly pushing south across Illinois today, showers and storms still look likely. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's the latest information.
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV i…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mattoon. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunder…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzl…