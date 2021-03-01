Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
