Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chance of severe storms this morning, strong winds Monday afternoon in central and southern Illinois
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and a few storms could be severe. Not much rain this afternoon, but very windy conditions for…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The M…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear s…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees toda…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…