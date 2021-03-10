 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Mattoon, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

