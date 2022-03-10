Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.