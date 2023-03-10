Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
