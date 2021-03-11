Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
