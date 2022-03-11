Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 11 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
