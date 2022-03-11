 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 11 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News