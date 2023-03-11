Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
