Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.