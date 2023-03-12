Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to a cold front, today is not going to be nearly as warm as Monday. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll …
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Friday…
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…