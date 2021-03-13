Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday afternoon's warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds elevate fire conditions
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy and windy early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wind…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoo…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks shoul…