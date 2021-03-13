 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

