 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News