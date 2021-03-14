 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

