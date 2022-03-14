Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
Snow is slowly making its way from central Illinois into southern Illinois. See when it will all end and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gus…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 21-degree low is fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…