Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
