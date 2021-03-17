Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
