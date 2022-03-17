Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
