 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News