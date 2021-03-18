Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Mattoon, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
