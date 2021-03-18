 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Mattoon, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

