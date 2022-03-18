Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
