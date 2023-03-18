It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 20-degree low is foreca…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Tuesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a…